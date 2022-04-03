Douglas J. McConnelee

DUNKERTON-Doug McConnelee, 81, of Dunkerton, IA passed away on March 23, 2022, at Whispering Willow Memory Care in Fredricksburg, IA.

A celebration of life will be held at Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fairbank on April 9th, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 pm.

Woods Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net