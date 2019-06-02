Douglas J. Duke, 58, of Cedar Rapids passed away at Oldorf Hospice House on May 30, 2019.
Doug was born on March 24, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa to Jeri and Darlene Duke. Along with his brother, Dani, the family resided on Grand Blvd in Waterloo. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1980.
He married Coni Olson in 1982 and they welcomed 3 children Matt, Megan and Michael. They later divorced. Doug married Andrea Kimball in 2012.
Doug enjoyed playing his drums and listening to music. He also loved riding his motorcycle and being outdoors looking for morels.
Doug is survived by his wife Andrea Duke, mother Darlene Reed Waldorf (John Waldorf) Waterloo, brother Dani (Rona) Duke Cedar Falls, son Matt Duke Cedar Falls, Megan Duke (Florida), and Michael Duke (Wisconsin). He has two step children Sara (Curtis) Wiesenhofer (Cedar Rapids), and Michael Kimball (Cedar Rapids). Also two step grandaughters Kayleigh and Molly. Doug has many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Jeri Duke, sister Debra Duke and aunt Janeene Reed and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be redirected to family or Black Hawk Wildlife.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life at Cypress Lounge in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, June 4th from 1 to 4.
