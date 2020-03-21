(1948-2020)
Douglas J. Apfel, 72, died in his home of natural causes on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1948, in Rice Lake, WI, to Harry and Hazel Apfel.
He married Carol Schneider on October 7, 1967, in Rice Lake, WI. He worked at John Deere for 30 years and retired in 2002. He then began a Lawn Service of his own in 2002.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Apfel, a daughter, Brenda Apfel, a son David Apfel, 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Devin, Daniel, Rian, and Justin, 6 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Gloria (Gene) Van Beek.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and 7 brothers.
Douglas was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
All memorials can be directed to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.