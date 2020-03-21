Douglas J. Apfel
(1948-2020)

Douglas J. Apfel, 72, died in his home of natural causes on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1948, in Rice Lake, WI, to Harry and Hazel Apfel.

He married Carol Schneider on October 7, 1967, in Rice Lake, WI. He worked at John Deere for 30 years and retired in 2002. He then began a Lawn Service of his own in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Apfel, a daughter, Brenda Apfel, a son David Apfel, 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Devin, Daniel, Rian, and Justin, 6 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Gloria (Gene) Van Beek.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and 7 brothers.

Douglas was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

All memorials can be directed to the family.

