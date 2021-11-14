March 23, 1946-November 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Douglas Henry Miller, 75, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Doug was born on March 23, 1946, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Glenn and Arlene (Kuehl) Miller. He was baptized and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Janice Christopherson on October 10, 1965, at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. They were blessed with two children, Teri and Ryan. Doug served in the US Army from 1966-1969, which included a one year tour of duty during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974 with a BA degree in Accounting and in 1995 with a Masters Degree in Industrial Technology.

Doug loved his faith, his family, and his friends. Doug also had a love for farming and for his country. Doug grew up helping his dad farm and continued to farm until 2017. He was a member of the Acker Matthias American Legion Post #653 in Denver, where he served on the honor guard. Doug has been a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver for more than 45 years. He served on the church council, ministry boards and team committees. He also served on the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Board in Waverly for several years. He held various management positions with John Deere in Waterloo for 31 years and was the director of the Metal Casting Center for the Industrial Tech Department at the University of Northern Iowa for 6 years. Doug loved the time he spent with grandchildren, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, son and friends. Doug also enjoyed traveling with his wife, friends, and family; and watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. A favorite place was their cabin in Harpers Ferry. They made memories boating on the Mississippi River with family and friends.

Doug is survived by his wife, Janice Miller, of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Teri (Randy) Hahn of Anchorage, Alaska; a son, Ryan (Brenda) Miller of Marion; two grandchildren, Reese and Braden Miller; a sister, Glenda Eccles of Polk City; a brother, Richard (Janell) Miller of Waverly and a sister-in-law, Julie Miller of Aurora, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Rodney Miller.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Burial will be held in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo with military rites at the grave conducted by the Acker Matthias American Legion Post #653 in Denver. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Iowa City Hope Lodge/American Cancer Society or to the Denver American Legion.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-984-5379