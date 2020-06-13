Douglas F. Miller
Douglas F. Miller

(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Douglas Frank Miller, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 8, at Pillar of Cedar Valley.

He was born April 11, 1939, in Cedar Falls, son of Leonard O. and Iva Cosette (Law) Miller. Doug attended Cedar Falls Community Schools.

Survivors: a brother, Leonard Miller, of Grundy Center; a sister, Delores Leitner, of Cheney, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Miller, and a brother-in-law, Kenneth French, both of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; four sisters, Margaret Cross, Shirley Burbridge, Aleda Hart and Alice French; and two brothers, Raymond and James Miller.

Services: were Friday, June 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or the family for future charity designation.

Doug enjoyed fishing, marble contests and going to the Maid-Rite Diner.

