October 18, 1967-April 9, 2023

BONDURANT-Douglas Eugene Trueg, 55, of Bondurant passed away on April 9, 2023, at UnityPoint Health/Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines from complications of Frontotemporal Dementia. He was born October 18, 1967, in Cedar Falls, son of Roger and Barbara (Christenson) Trueg. Doug graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1986 and Ferris State University in Michigan with a degree in Marketing and Professional Golf Management. He was the PGA Golf Professional at Eagle Ridge in Galena, Illinois, and later worked in Marketing. He married Mary Ann Hugill on November 14, 1997, in Muscatine.

Doug was an avid participant and fan of all sports. His love of family, friends, golf and God stayed with him his entire life.

Doug is survived by his wife, Mary of Bondurant; his beloved daughter, Haley of Ankeny; his mother of Bloomington, Indiana; 2 brothers, Larry (Shelly) Trueg of Bloomington, Indiana and Mike (Carol) Trueg of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Cheri Huff of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; a nephew; and a great niece.

Doug’s Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with Visitation Friday evening from 6-8:00 pm both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.