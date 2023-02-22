June 4, 1954-February 17, 2023

WATERLOO-Douglas Eugene Purdy, 68, of Waterloo, IA, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, of cardiac arrest.

Douglas was born on June 4, 1954, in Marion, IN, to Elwin and Velma (Hare) Purdy.

He had earned his Masters Degree in Christian Education from Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, KY.

He married Jean Cecile DeBonis on September 22, 1979, at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Douglas had worked as a Quality Engineer for multiple manufacturing facilities prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed puppets, genealogy, cleaning and maintaining family headstones, computers, board games, movies, and being a Mall Santa. Doug cherished time spent with family and his cat, Marla.

Douglas is survived by: wife, Jean C. Purdy of Waterloo; son, Micah (Olga Garcia) Purdy of Woodstock, IL; sister, Dawn (Larry) Gladback of Plainfield, IN; brother, Dwight (Pat) Purdy of Marion, IN; brother-in-law, Dr. J Nicholas (Dr. Susan) DeBonis of Beaufort, SC; sister-in-law, Lucille Garst of Littleton, CO; brother-in-law, Anthony (Ruselle) DeBonis of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Lauretta DeBonis of Fort Wayne, IN; brother-in-law, Theodore (Martha) DeBonis of Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; and stepmother, Nina Purdy.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo; and for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, 319-233-3146, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.