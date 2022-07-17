November 27, 1950-July 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Douglas Edward Coen, 71, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born November 27, 1950, in Creston, son of Edward and Shirley (Hall) Coen. Doug graduated from Creston High School in 1968, then the University of Northern Iowa in 1972. On June 23, 1974, he married Denise Goodyear at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Waverly. Doug taught government, social studies and history at Starmont High School in Strawberry Point for 2 years. He worked at Martin Brothers in Cedar Falls for a summer job which led to a 40 year career with his Retirement in 2014 as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Natalie Jiede and Jeffrey Coen. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Denise; children: Erin (Tony) Senio of West Branch and Eddy (Julie) Coen of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Si’iva, Kainoa, Kyle and Madeline; brother-in-law, Greg Jiede and sister-in-law, Janet Coen.

Doug’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church (Nazareth Sanctuary Under Renovation) with Visitation the afternoon prior from 3-6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, both of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery then lunch at Nazareth. Instead of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to UnityPoint Hospice at Home; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; the Salvation Army; Nazareth Lutheran Church; Christian Crusaders; or House of Hope. Condolences and livestreaming can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Doug was an avid golfer throughout his life, even qualifying for the NCAA Finals during his college years. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Doug served as a past Council President at Nazareth Lutheran and mentored countless students, colleagues and friends. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.