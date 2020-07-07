× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1950—2020)

Douglas, “Doug” L. Stuart, 70 of Watertown passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. Doug was born on July 5th, 1950 in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Carroll and Carolyn (nee Rutherford) Stuart.

He graduated from Grinnell-Newburg High School in 1969. On July 22, 1972, he married Beth Rasmussen in Mitchellville, Iowa Doug was a “jack-of-all-trades” and owing to his many talents enjoyed a lifetime of various careers.

During his younger years in Iowa, he worked in maintenance at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Doug then became a miner with the Climax Molybdenum Co. in Leadville, Colorado. Doug was then employed as a machinist at Viking Pump, Criterion, and John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, Iowa. Doug retired from John Deere in 2012. Following retirement, Doug and Beth moved to Watertown.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Beth Stuart; son, David (Melinda) Stuart; grandchildren, Lily and Charles Stuart of Hales Corners, WI; sister, Ellen (Delmar) Lender of Grinnell, Iowa.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents; son, Adam; brother, Danny; and sister, Sandy.

