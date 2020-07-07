(1950—2020)
Douglas, “Doug” L. Stuart, 70 of Watertown passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. Doug was born on July 5th, 1950 in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Carroll and Carolyn (nee Rutherford) Stuart.
He graduated from Grinnell-Newburg High School in 1969. On July 22, 1972, he married Beth Rasmussen in Mitchellville, Iowa Doug was a “jack-of-all-trades” and owing to his many talents enjoyed a lifetime of various careers.
During his younger years in Iowa, he worked in maintenance at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Doug then became a miner with the Climax Molybdenum Co. in Leadville, Colorado. Doug was then employed as a machinist at Viking Pump, Criterion, and John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, Iowa. Doug retired from John Deere in 2012. Following retirement, Doug and Beth moved to Watertown.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Beth Stuart; son, David (Melinda) Stuart; grandchildren, Lily and Charles Stuart of Hales Corners, WI; sister, Ellen (Delmar) Lender of Grinnell, Iowa.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; son, Adam; brother, Danny; and sister, Sandy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.