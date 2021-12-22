March 31, 1955-December 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Douglas “Doug” Buss, 66, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1955 in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Helen (Christiansen) Buss. Doug was married and divorced. He was a stage crew member for the Rolling Stones, PCI in Reinbeck, caregiver to his mother for 20 years, and Goodwill at People’s Clinic. Doug was a part-time cook at Chaser’s Pub, Buzz’s Bar, Mary Lou’s in North Cedar and Casey’s Pub. His specialty was chili. He was a caring and compassionate person, had good humor and liked to play jokes on people. He loved animals, especially his dog Sadie.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane Buss, and a step-sister, Patricia Gomez.

He is survived by his son, Steven L. Buss, of Houston, TX; two cousins, Cheryl Christiansen and Charlotte Cose, both of Waterloo, and nephews, Brian Merrill, of San Diego, CA, and Tom & Robert Power, both of Waterloo.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 24, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with private burial at a later date. Visitation will be 3-7:00 p.m. Thursday, and one hour before service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com