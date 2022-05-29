 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas Daniel (Danny) Baker

Douglas Daniel (Danny) Baker

May 23, 1965-October 30, 2021

Come celebrate the life of Douglas Daniel (Danny) Baker Saturday, June 4th from 2-5 at the Days Inn LaPorte Rd., Waterloo.

