Douglas Daniel Baker

May 23, 1965-October 30, 2021
Danny was born at General Hospital in Denver, CO May 23, 1965. He passed away October 30, 2021. His parents are Donna Graves of Cedar Falls and the late Douglas Baker of Pea Ridge, AR.
He is survived by a son, Salem Baker of Waterloo and a daughter, Andrea Devilder of Montezuma. He is survived by sisters, Karen Baker of Nashville, Kelly Miller of Waterloo, Denise Schmadeke, and brother, Darin Tournier of
Cedar Falls. Danny’s last days were spent with good friend Richard Moore and special niece Ashley Furhmann.
Condolences can be made to the family. A celebration of life is to be planned for a later date.
