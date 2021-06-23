April 23, 1949-June 19, 2021

JANESVILLE-Douglas Dale Smith, 72, of Janesville, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following a courageous battle with cancer.

Doug was born April 23, 1949, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Wilbur and Esther (Slack) Smith. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. On September 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to Leslie (Eastman) Smith at the Finchford Community Church in Finchford, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born.

Doug’s military service spanned three wars. He entered the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1969 until his honorable discharge from active duty in 1971. He then served with the Iowa Army National Guard-1133rd Transportation Company where he was deployed to Desert Storm in 1990-1991 and then Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2004.

Doug’s work in the private sector included Midwest Industrial Services from 1991-2010 and then Power Line Supply from 2010 until his retirement in May of 2015.

Prior to his illness, Doug enjoyed the outdoors. During his long sedentary days, he worked crossword puzzles, honed his faith and became a prayer warrior.