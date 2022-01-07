JANESVILLE-Douglas D. “Doug” Shaffer, age 71, of Janesville died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa after a brave battle with cancer. Doug was born on August 9, 1950, the son of Donald and Lenora (Heinmiller) Shaffer in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Postville High School in 1969. He earned a BA in music and percussion from the University of Northern Iowa in 1973. Doug was married to Julie Ball in August of 1974 and had two daughters, Trina (#1) and Kristi (#2). They were divorced in 1991. Doug was united in marriage to Vera “Vee” McCormick on February 15, 2003 in Lansing, Iowa and gained daughter (#3) Lisa. Vee preceded him in death on July 2, 2014. Doug was very passionate about music and sharing his talents with everyone who would listen. Doug played organ for Greeley United Methodist Church, Greeley, NE. Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Lansing, IA, Linden United Methodist Church, Waterloo, IA, Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, and retired in July 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Doug played percussion, keyboard, and sang vocals in a number of bands including Jim Adams and the Wagonmasters, The Wanderers, The Hearts, Country Deputies, and The New Buckaroos. He also directed Sweet Adeline Singers and played percussion with the Waterloo Municipal Band. He also enjoyed teaching in the Waverly Shell Rock Schools until his retirement and traveling.