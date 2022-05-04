November 12, 1962-April 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Douglas Aschbrenner, age 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Doug was born on November 12, 1962, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Harold and Betty (Benning) Aschbrenner. He was raised in Waverly and attended the Waverly Shell Rock School System, later obtaining his General Education Degree. He then served in the United States Army. Doug was united in marriage to Diane Brandt on February 14, 1987, at Faith Assembly Church in Elk Run Heights, Iowa. The couple would later divorce. His most recent relationship was with Kris Finn. During his life Doug worked at John Deere in Waterloo, Tysons in Waterloo, Monfort Packing Company in Marshalltown, Iowa, Tires Plus in Waterloo, and most recently at Sheetz Towing in Evansdale, Iowa.

Doug’s memory is honored by: four sons, Christopher (Rolana) Brandt of Altoona, Iowa, Jeremy (Shanon) Aschbrenner of Waterloo, Cory Finn of Waterloo, and Travis Hassen of Marshalltown; four grandchildren, Shelby, Brooklyn, Savannah, and Carson; step-mother, Shirley Aschbrenner of Fredericksburg, Iowa; five sisters, Tonya (Rex) Folkerts of Kernersville, NC, Beck (Diana Spilman) Aschbrenner of Brooklyn Center, MN, Mary (Kim Beck) Speicher of Waterloo, Cindy Mullins of New Hampton, and Mary (Chad) Seely of Marshalltown; five brothers, Quentin Aschbrenner of Brooklyn Center, MN, Bud (Kayla) Aschbrenner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mike Pierce of Clarksville, Iowa, Cliff (Merry Thies) Pierce of Alma, Iowa, and John Sommerfelt of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was preceded in death by; his parents and a son, Ervin Brandt.

Doug has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Friday May 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Hope City Church in Waterloo. Evansdale AMVETS giving honors. Memorials may be directed to Doug’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187