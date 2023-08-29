NEWTON - Douglas Alan Wyborney, 61, of Newton, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 19, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Iowa Veterans' Cemetery in Van Meter. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Memorials in Doug's name (checks payable to Linda Wyborney) can be left at the funeral home.

Doug, the son of Wesley Junior and Deloris Ruth (Siglin) Wyborney, was born September 12, 1961, in Waterloo. He graduated from Central High School in 1979, where he met his future wife, Linda Luloff. The two were united in marriage on September 15, 1979, in Waterloo. Doug had a 39-year career in the Iowa National Guard, working as a test pilot and instructor pilot. In 2013, Doug and Linda moved to Newton and Doug became the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Iowa National Guard, a position he held for 5 years until his retirement in 2018. He was currently working at Graphic Packaging International. Doug enjoyed reading, aviation, taking walks, history, playing the drums, fishing, and thrifting. He was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs and 70s rock.