Douglas A. “Boomer” Kinkade

WATERLOO – Douglas Alan “Boomer” Kinkade, 69, of Brooklyn, Iowa, formerly of Waterloo, Hudson, Kellerton and Harpers Ferry, died peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 29, with his family at his side.
He was born Sept. 15, 1950, son of Harold and Mabel Livingston Kinkade. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Doug was united in marriage to Karla Lonergan, and they had two sons. They later divorced. He married Kelly Peverill, and they later divorced.
Doug was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and an experienced welder, taxidermist and professional painter, as well as an extremely talented outdoorsman. He had owned and operated Kinkade taxidermy.
Survived by: two sons, Chad and Brian (Melissa), both of Waverly; two grandchildren, Gemma and Wyatt; a brother, Darrell (Carol) Kinkade of Waterloo; and a sister, Kathy (Kevin Olson) McCready of Evansdale; and many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Cecil (Marquette) Livingston; and paternal grandparents, Leslie and Iola (Harris) Kinkade.
Celebration of Life to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Hudson AMVETS Post 82 at 123 Eldora Road in Hudson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Doug had a passion for fishing, hunting, trapping, archery and fish fries. He was an expert at all those sports and had an immense knowledge of guns of all types. He loved time spent with his sons and their families, as well as with siblings, other family members and friends. He loved canning, baking pies and cooking. He cherished his grandchildren. He also loved watching old Westerns and reading William Johnstone books.
Doug had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
