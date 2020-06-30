× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

WATERLOO – Doug Wightman, 73, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 29, at home.

He was born July 20, 1946, in Santa Monica, Calif., son of Jacob and Marjorie (Ullom) Wightman. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964. Doug was married to Sharon Griefnow on Aug. 28, 1965, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

He worked in inside sales and warehouse and delivery. Doug was employed at Standard Battery One Call, retiring July 31, 2011, after 37 years of service.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Dave (Christine) Wightman and Mike Wightman, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Sherri (Mark) Ladd of Waterloo; a grandson, Dakota Ladd; two great-grandsons, Odin and Otto Ladd; a brother, Jon (Norma) Wightman of Cedar Falls; a stepbrother, John Wightman of Wisconsin; two sisters, Barb Wightman and Wendy (Brad) Petersen, both of Waterloo; and two stepsisters, Cindy Saucerman of Missouri and Sue Wightman of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.