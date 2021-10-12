August 7, 1952-October 8, 2021

FAYETE-Doug Ohl, 69, of rural Fayette, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, died peacefully at his home on Friday morning, October 8, 2021, with his family by his side.

Douglas LaVerne Ohl was born on August 7, 1952, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Bernard Lavern “Barney” & Alverda M. (Lau) Ohl. He was raised in Oelwein and received his education from the Oelwein Schools, graduating from Oelwein Community High School in the class of 1970. Doug was united in marriage to Julie Lynn Smith on January 29, 1977, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. They were blessed with two daughters, Liz and Shelley. Doug and Julie lived in Oelwein for 42 years until moving to rural Fayette in 2017. Doug worked as a machinist for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in Oelwein and as a machinist and then a carman at the Canadian National Railroad in Waterloo until his retirement.

Doug was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, going to garage sales and flea markets, fishing, mushroom and asparagus hunting and spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his Wife: Julie Ohl of Fayette; Daughter: Liz (Brad) Nelson North Liberty; Grandson: Tristan Nelson of North Liberty; Mother: Alverda Ohl of Oelwein; Sister: Emmilee Kohl (Gary Vogel) of Iowa City; 2 Brothers-In-Law: David Smith of Knoxville & Jon (Lynn) Smith of Center Point; Sister-In-Law: Denise Smith of Bussey and many Nieces & Nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his father: Barney on September 23, 2008; daughter: Shelley on August 13, 2005; brother: David Ohl, parents-in-law: DeWayne & Barbara Smith; sister-in-law: Kathy Rueber and 2 brothers-in-law: Dennis Rueber and Gary Smith.