WAVERLY — Doug Morrison of Waverly died Saturday, March 23 at home of an aneurysm.
He was born June 11, 1963, in Waterloo, the son of Herb and Sandy Morrison.
Survived by his parents and sister, Sue Petty, brother in law, Randy Petty, and nephew, Cole Petty.
Doug worked at various machine shops in Waterloo and Waverly.
Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge in Washburn on Saturday, March 30 from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Condolences can be sent to the family.
The family requests no flowers or plants.
