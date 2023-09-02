JESUP—Dorthea Krusemark, 80, of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, Independence.
Services 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, First United Methodist Church, Jesup, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery.
Visitation Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at White Funeral Home, Jesup, also an hour before services, Wednesday at church.
Memorials directed to the family.
Survived by children, Julie (Scott) Close, Joel (Krissa) Krusemark, Justin Krusemark; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Rod Hampton, and Victor Hampton.
Preceded in death by husband, Jerry; granddaughter, Lindsey Krusemark and brother, Willard Uitermarkt.
