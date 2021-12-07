Dorothy Wooldrik

January 24, 1930-December 3, 2021

IOWA CITY-Dorothy Wooldrik, 91, died peacefully at her home Friday, December 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Jennifer Lutz officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, and after 9 AM Friday at the Church. Family committal services will be held at Memory Gardens. In lieu flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Zion Lutheran Church. The family requests that masks be worn by all guests.

Dorothy was born January 24, 1930 in Denver, Iowa, the daughter of Otto and Anna (Krueger) Gielau. Dorothy graduated from Denver High School where she had played basketball. On June 4, 1950 Dorothy married Carroll Wooldrik.

Dorothy was the faculty secretary for the social studies department at Iowa City City High School for over 40 years and was often seen taking tickets at City High's sporting events. Following retirement Dorothy was employed at the First Avenue Hy-Vee where she did demo of pizza and more recently bakery items.

Dorothy was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver prior to moving to Iowa City. She and Carroll were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church. She was an avid fan of the Hawkeyes, the Chiefs, and the Cubs and enjoyed playing bridge and golfing in her earlier years.

Most important to Dorothy was her family. She was a gentle, caring soul who loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her two children, David (Peg) Wooldrik and Deb (Shaun) McCarthy, both of Iowa City; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Gerry) Nelson, Megan Wooldrik, Clint Bell (Carina Fink), Matt (Jenny) Wooldrik, and Mitch McCarthy; great grandchildren, Becca Rose Nelson, Reese Dorothy Nelson, Tess Mabel Jayne Nelson, Cal Matthew Wooldrik; sister-in-law, Georgia Gielau of Red Wing, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; six brothers and five sisters; three nephews and one niece.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com