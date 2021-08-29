Dorothy Weinberg

March 22, 1923-August 26, 2021
Dorothy F. Weinberg, beloved aunt and wife, died peacefully on August 26 after a months-long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Weinberg, sisters Pauline Lamm and Sylvia Williams, and brothers Albert and Edwin Lipschutz.
Dorothy was born on March 22, 1923 in Canton, Ohio. She was the second youngest of five children born to Nathan and Regina Lipschutz. After graduating from McKinley High School, she completed a course in cosmetology and embarked on a very successful career as a beautician.
In 1957 she met David Weinberg, who was to become her life partner for 49 wonderful years. They were married in Cleveland in 1959 and remained in Canton for another decade. David was imbued with an entrepreneurial spirit and in 1968 the couple began a new chapter in their lives in Las Vegas as franchisees of Hickory Farms. From Las Vegas, their franchising journey took them to South Bend, Indiana; Corona Del Mar, CA; and finally, to the beautiful college town of Cedar Falls, Iowa. The two of them worked side by side in the local Karmel Korn franchise at College Square until David decided it was time to retire and sell the business. They loved everything about Cedar Falls and had already established roots, so they looked no further for a retirement destination.
Their retirement was filled with exotic cruises, day trips with the local senior organizations, and volunteer work. Sturgis Falls Days was a particular favorite of theirs—they made doughnuts, sold tee shirts, and thoroughly enjoyed the music and festivities. When David was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1999, their happy retirement changed. David was admitted to Windsor skilled nursing facility after breaking a leg in 2001 and would spend the next seven years there. Even though she didn’t drive, Dorothy managed to get to the nursing home every day, spending hours there, helping to care for him until his death in 2008.
Dorothy kept busy during the next several years with activities at the Cedar Falls Senior Center, the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, and her beloved Sturgis Falls Days. She even had a part time job doing product demonstrations at local grocery stores. In 2013, she moved into Windhaven Assisted Living at the Western Home, and made many friends there during the 8 years that she resided there.
Dorothy is survived by her nieces, Regina Silbert, of Palo Alto, CA; Cindy Lipschutz, Jacksonville, FL.; Risa Einhorn, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nephew John Lipschutz, Raleigh NC., and numerous great-nieces/nephews and cousins. Special thanks goes to the wonderful staff at Windhaven Assisted Living, Cedar Valley Hospice and her dear friends, Kristee and Kim Kuenstling, and Judith Finkelstein.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. today, August 29, at the Beth Olem Section of Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with burial there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Western Home Communities Foundation.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
