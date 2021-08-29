Dorothy Weinberg

March 22, 1923-August 26, 2021

Dorothy F. Weinberg, beloved aunt and wife, died peacefully on August 26 after a months-long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Weinberg, sisters Pauline Lamm and Sylvia Williams, and brothers Albert and Edwin Lipschutz.

Dorothy was born on March 22, 1923 in Canton, Ohio. She was the second youngest of five children born to Nathan and Regina Lipschutz. After graduating from McKinley High School, she completed a course in cosmetology and embarked on a very successful career as a beautician.

In 1957 she met David Weinberg, who was to become her life partner for 49 wonderful years. They were married in Cleveland in 1959 and remained in Canton for another decade. David was imbued with an entrepreneurial spirit and in 1968 the couple began a new chapter in their lives in Las Vegas as franchisees of Hickory Farms. From Las Vegas, their franchising journey took them to South Bend, Indiana; Corona Del Mar, CA; and finally, to the beautiful college town of Cedar Falls, Iowa. The two of them worked side by side in the local Karmel Korn franchise at College Square until David decided it was time to retire and sell the business. They loved everything about Cedar Falls and had already established roots, so they looked no further for a retirement destination.