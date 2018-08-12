CEDAR FALLS -- Dorothy Strein, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born April 23, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Isaac and Rebecca (Roberts) Busey. She married Thomas F. Callan in Jesup in 1941. He died in March of 1963. Dorothy married Albert Strein and he died in November of 1987. She was a mother, housewife and also worked at Hinson Manufacturing.
Survivors: three sons, Joe Callan of rural Grundy County, Bob (Cheryl) Callan of New Hartford and Tom (Ronda) Callan of Texas; a daughter, Sally (Lee) Patterson of Clarksville; a son-in-law, John Patterson of Cedar Falls; an honorary daughter-in-law, Pam Callan of San Angelo, Texas; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Green of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a daughter, Margaret Patterson; three grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Biersner.
Graveside services: Noon Wednesday, Aug. 15, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Winthrop. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.