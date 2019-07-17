Dorothy Sherman

(1927-2019)
NEW HARTFORD — Dorothy Irene Sherman, 92, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, July 16, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
She was born Jan. 25, 1927, at home on the farm near New Hartford, daughter of John and Ethel (Luck) Debuhr. On June 21, 1946, she married Roy Johnson at her parents’ home in rural New Hartford. He preceded her in death in 1958. In 1970, she married Leonard Sherman in Mason City. Leonard died in 1992.
Dorothy graduated from the New Hartford High School in 1944 and served as a teacher’s assistant at Norton’s Corner Country School for a year. She and Roy made their home on a farm west of Shell Rock, then between Shell Rock and New Hartford, and in 1951, moved to their farm near Norton’s Corner. After Roy died, Dorothy and the kids moved to an acreage west of New Hartford. From 1965-69, she was bookkeeper for Wagoner Elevator in Parkersburg. She and Leonard made their home in New Hartford and she was bookkeeper for Tex Willet Co. for four years and then returned to Wagoner Elevator, retiring in 1978.
Dorothy was a member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church.
Survived by: four sons, Duane (Carolyn) Johnson of Parkersburg, Larry (Mary) Johnson of Clarksville, and Stanley (Lynne) Johnson and Steven (Shelly) Johnson, both of New Hartford; a stepdaughter, Linda Powers of Cedar Falls; 18 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John “Bud” Debuhr of New Hartford; and a sister, Eva Jones of Western Home, Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; a daughter, Mary Sue Johnson in infancy; and a sister, Nettie Eurom.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at New Hartford United Methodist Church. Dorothy will be cremated after the funeral service, and private burial of her ashes will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford, at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dorothy has always loved her flower gardens. She loves to crochet and has made every one of her family at least one afghan over the years. She loved life and all that it had to offer and has always called her life a blessed one, with all the glory given to her Lord and Savior.
