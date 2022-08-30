June 15, 1928-August 26, 2022
WATERLOO-Dorothy Saul, 94, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Emery Place in Robins, Iowa.
Dorothy was born June 15, 1928 in Waterloo, the daughter of Robert Milton and Cora Riley Cone, Sr. She married James Perry Saul on March 29, 1947. He passed away on April 7, 2001. Dorothy raised their children and assisted Perry with their business, James Saul Painting and Decorating.
Dorothy loved her garden, especially her rose gardens, quilting, and decorating the home that they built in the early 1950’s.
Survivors include her two sons, James Jr. (Christy) of Urbana and George (Marilyn) of Marion; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, David Cone of Oxnard, Calif.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Vera Tuber, Katherine Waterman, and Evelyn Grant; and three brothers, George Cone, William Cone and Robert M. Cone, Jr.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31 at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, with burial in the cemetery. Public visitation will be an hour before services.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is handling services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emery Place and Hospice of Mercy for the loving care and dedication.
Online condolences: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.