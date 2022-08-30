June 15, 1928-August 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Dorothy Saul, 94, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Emery Place in Robins, Iowa.

Dorothy was born June 15, 1928 in Waterloo, the daughter of Robert Milton and Cora Riley Cone, Sr. She married James Perry Saul on March 29, 1947. He passed away on April 7, 2001. Dorothy raised their children and assisted Perry with their business, James Saul Painting and Decorating.

Dorothy loved her garden, especially her rose gardens, quilting, and decorating the home that they built in the early 1950’s.

Survivors include her two sons, James Jr. (Christy) of Urbana and George (Marilyn) of Marion; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, David Cone of Oxnard, Calif.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Vera Tuber, Katherine Waterman, and Evelyn Grant; and three brothers, George Cone, William Cone and Robert M. Cone, Jr.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31 at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, with burial in the cemetery. Public visitation will be an hour before services.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is handling services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emery Place and Hospice of Mercy for the loving care and dedication.