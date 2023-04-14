March 26, 1933-April 7, 2023

Dorothy S. Tupy (Nee Schwartz), 90, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away peacefully alongside her husband and grandson, Friday, April 7, 2023, at Danbury Woods, in Wooster.

Dorothy was born March 26, 1933, in Black Hawk County, Iowa to Edward and Pauline (Johnson) Schwartz. Her childhood was spent in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from West High in Waterloo in 1951 and was subsequently employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She worked as a long-distance operator and soon became an instructor for several years.

She married Dale F. Tupy in 1958 and they raised 3 wonderful children, David, Diana and Debra. Dorothy was a member of Alpha Beta Business Women’s Sorority in Waterloo. She and Dale moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1960 and then in 1966 to Suffield, Ohio. There she volunteered at Suffield Elementary School in many different capacities and was also active in the Suffield United Church of Christ for about 30 years. Dorothy retired from the Horton Crossbow Mfg. Co. as an Executive Secretary in 1992. After her retirement from Horton Crossbow, she and Dale wintered in Avon Park, FL. It was there she enjoyed teaching water aerobics.

In 1997, they moved to Carrollton, OH where she attended the United Presbyterian Church, was a member of the local garden club, the Red Hat Society and the Carroll Meadows Women’s Golf League. In 2004, they moved to Wooster, OH where she actively attended the Presbyterian Church and was a member of the church’s Morning Circle. Dorothy was also a member of the Floralynn Garden Club, Tuesday Morning Ladies Golf League and continued her passion for teaching water aerobics at the Wooster High School YMCA swimming pool from 2004 to 2016.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years; children David of Louisville, OH., Diana Walsh of Stow, OH., and Dr. Debra Fast of Wooster, OH.; daughter-in-law Jill Tupy; grandchildren Michael (Megan) and Marisa Tupy, and Kaitlyn and Cameron Fast; sister Linda (Dave) Hazlet; and her 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul and sister Kathryn Barfels. Dorothy was an amazing wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her family is extremely grateful that she enjoyed many years of good health which allowed beautiful memories to be made and cherished forever.

Friends may call Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, in Wooster, OH. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 AM at the funeral home with Rev. David Rice officiating. Entombment will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, Ohio 44691, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family wishes to thank Danbury Senior Living, Wayne County’s Hospice LifeCare and Dr. Dana Bonezzi for providing Dorothy with exceptional love and care.