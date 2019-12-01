(1923-2019)
FAIRBANK — Dorothy Richards, 96, of Fairbank, died Friday, Nov. 29, at Tripoli Nursing Home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1923, in Independence, daughter of William and Alvina (Reuter) Pint. Dorothy graduated from Independence Schools. On Feb. 12, 1945, she married Kenneth Richards at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church In Independence.
She was a homemaker and helped out on the farm and occasionally filled in for Kenny as a bus driver for the Wapsie Valley School District. Dorothy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank as well as a active member of the Parish Guild.
Survivors: six children, Mary (Ron) Seeley, Bob (Nancy) Richards, Pam (Sammy) Balakrishnan, Ron (Kelly) Richards, Julie Happel (Scott Blasberg) and Dennis (Jenny) Richards; a son-in-law, Jerry Marlow; a daughter-in-law, Jean Richards; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Nilla Yarrington.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Jim Richards; a daughter, Deb Marlow; a sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Elmer Suhr; and three brothers and a sister-in-law; Floyd (Katherine) Pint, Laverne Pint and Norb Pint.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a 3:45 p.m. parish rosary at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
She was a loving and giving mother and grandmother and truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends
