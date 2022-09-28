CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Rebecca Frank, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at MercyOne/Cedar Falls Medical Center. She was born April 14, 1933 in Westbrook, Minnesota, daughter of Randolph and Luella (Albertson) Rasmusen. Dorothy married Robert Frank on August 11, 1956 in Merrill, Wisconsin. He died March 28, 1990. Dorothy graduated from Merrill High School and attended Northwest Institute of Technology in Minneapolis. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital in Merrill and Platte Valley Clinic in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dorothy and Robert lived in Scottsbluff; Harlan, Iowa; Ann Arbor, Michigan and Aberdeen, South Dakota before moving to Cedar Falls in 1962. Dorothy worked at Hawkeye Community College from 1979-1996. She was a long-time member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, serving on the U.S. and World Mission Committee, going on nine medical mission trips to Jamaica. Dorothy was a member of the UNI Presidents Club, UNI Athletic Club, Sons of Norway, and a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer since 1997. She enjoyed her many bridge playing friends and her “Red Hat” ladies.