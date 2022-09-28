April 14, 1933-September 24, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Rebecca Frank, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at MercyOne/Cedar Falls Medical Center. She was born April 14, 1933 in Westbrook, Minnesota, daughter of Randolph and Luella (Albertson) Rasmusen. Dorothy married Robert Frank on August 11, 1956 in Merrill, Wisconsin. He died March 28, 1990. Dorothy graduated from Merrill High School and attended Northwest Institute of Technology in Minneapolis. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital in Merrill and Platte Valley Clinic in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dorothy and Robert lived in Scottsbluff; Harlan, Iowa; Ann Arbor, Michigan and Aberdeen, South Dakota before moving to Cedar Falls in 1962. Dorothy worked at Hawkeye Community College from 1979-1996. She was a long-time member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, serving on the U.S. and World Mission Committee, going on nine medical mission trips to Jamaica. Dorothy was a member of the UNI Presidents Club, UNI Athletic Club, Sons of Norway, and a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer since 1997. She enjoyed her many bridge playing friends and her “Red Hat” ladies.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Kent (Michelle Visser) Frank of Commerce Township, Michigan and Jeff Frank of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Graham Hukill) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Henry of San Diego, California and Kayla (Rick Vega) of Livermore, California; three great grandsons, Teagan, Andrew and Myles; her sister, Lucille Alswager, of Mesa, Arizona; brother-in-law, Ronald (Brigette) Frank, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4—7:00 pm Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
