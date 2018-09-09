Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dorothy R. Seamans

Dorothy Seamans

(1921-2018)

INDEPENDENCE — Dorothy R. Seamans, 96, of Independence, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.

She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Rowley, daughter of Roland B. and L. Eva (Ossman) Shaffer. On June 8, 1941, she married Marcen M. Seamans at the Rowley Methodist Church in Rowley.

She graduated from Rowley High School in 1939, and went on to teach in a one room school house, Lone Tree Rural School in Buchanan County. In 1972, she received a bachelor’s degree in education from Upper Iowa University, and taught special education for the Independence Community School District. She was a member of the Rowley Methodist Church for over 75 years where she played the organ and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Iowa Postmasters Auxiliary.

Survived by: her children, Regena (Eldon) Peters of Parkersburg, Marcia (David) Machacek of Alburnett and Leona (Joe) Nichols of West Des Moines; her grandchildren, Kristin (Ryan) Baker, Stephanie (Bobby) Ascher, Kelli (Dean) Weber and Michael (Desiree) Nichols; her great-grandchildren, Brennan and Connor Baker, Dylan and Dalilah Ascher, Addison and Maxx Weber and Lincoln Nichols; and a sister, Luella S. Marling of Cedar Rapids.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date.

Condolence may be left at www.reifffuneralhome.com.

Dorothy enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Marcen, and they were members of the Merry Mixers and Prominaders in Independence. They also loved to travel throughout the United States and the world.

