WATERLOO — Dorothy P. Lemon, 87, of Burlington, died November 24, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
She was born July 30, 1932, in Waianae, Ill., the daughter of Paul Sr. and Ruth (Henning) Schnedler. She married Robert William Lemon on Oct. 1, 1966. He died Jan. 21, 2006.
Dorothy was a legal secretary for several years, retiring in 1989.
She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survived by: three children, Scott (Georgia) Lemon Sr. of Virginia Beach, Va., Kent (Eve) Lemon of Flower Mound, Texas, and Dawn (Richard) English of White Lake, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Scott Lemon Jr., Elizabeth Nippert, Skylar Lemon, Bobby Nippert, John Lemon, Jake Lemon and Norah Lemon; eight brothers and sisters, Patty Kroll of Sperry, Caroline Rokosz of Denmark, Iowa, Paul (Rhonda) Schnedler and Bud Schnedler, both of Burlington, Donnie (Gladys) Schnedler of Mediapolis, Sam (Sheila) Schnedler of Sperry, Randy (Kathy) Schnedler of Tucson, Ariz., and Mike (Jackie) Schnedler of Burlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and a brother, Sonny Schnedler.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lunning Chapel, Burlington, with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services Wednesday. According to her wishes, cremation will be accorded following the funeral service.
Memorial: has been established for the Great River Hospice House.
Dorothy was an avid reader. She loved to shop! She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking for her family.
