Dorothy Messer Akkerman

(1920-2019)
REINBECK — Dorothy Theresa Koch Messer Akkerman, 99, of Reinbeck, died Monday, Sept. 30, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.
She was born May 24, 1920, in Grundy County to Fred and Theresa (Stickfort) Koch. She married Norman Messer in December 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died in April 1966. She married John Akkerman on May 24, 1968. at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and together they raised his children, Dale and Berdell. John died Aug. 26, 2003.
Dorothy was educated in Grundy County rural schools, trained in laboratory and X-ray and worked at Allen Memorial Hospital during the World War II years. She and Norman farmed in the Grundy Center and Denver areas during their married life. She later moved to Waterloo and became a lab and dental assistant to Dr. A.T. Watson and later for Dr. Glenn C. Miller. She and John farmed near Fern and retired to Parkersburg in 1981. Dorothy moved to Westview Estates Independent Living Apartments in Reinbeck in 2006 and to the Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck in 2016.
She was very active in all of the churches she attended, wherever she lived at the time.
Survived by: a son, Dale (Denise) Akkerman; a daughter, Berdell (Mark) Schauls; five grandchildren, Amanda Akkerman, Alaina (Darren) Flater, Kyle (Jessica) Schauls, Dustan (Emileigh) Eilderts and Kelly Eilderts; eight great-grandchildren, Ava Akkerman, Maxwell, Eli and Alivia Flater, Casey Schauls, Kaden, Kodey and Kendall Eilderts; and her nieces and nephews and their families, Shirley (Bob) Petersen, Jim (Kathy) Koch, Arnold (Barbara) Bolman, Doris Newell, Marlene (Bob) Wilson and Dean (Pat) Bolman.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; a grandson, Scott Schauls; brothers Bill (Margaret) Koch, Herman (Margaret) Koch and Alfred (Opal) Koch; a sister, Vertina “Vernie” (Arnold) Bolman; nephews Freddie Bolman, Leon Koch and Bobby Koch; and a niece, Verna Mae Bolman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland, (two miles west of Fern), with burial at 1 p.m. at Sheller Cemetery in rural Ivester. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 2, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
Dorothy was a very hard worker throughout her life and was always helping others. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Dorothy knew what the right thing to do was and she did it; that’s how she lived her entire life. She was a kind and caring woman who made everyone feel welcome and loved.
