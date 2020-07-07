× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926—2020)

Dorothy Meier, 93, of La Porte City, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at MercyOne-Waterloo, at the age of 93.

Dorothy is survived eight children, Dennis (Patricia) Meier of Waterloo, Maureen (Chuck) Andrews of Waterloo, Lori Burkhardt of Cedar Falls, Nick (Nancy) Meier of LaPorte City, Jan (Hansie) Schutterle of Dysart, Mark (Barbara) Meier of Cedar Falls, Peg (Drew) Hennings of Dysart, Kevin (Dana) Meier of Adel, 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Othmar (Ott), her parents, two grandsons, Jeff Tabor and Matt Schutterle and a son in law Gene Burkhardt.

A private service will be held with burial at St. Mary’s Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Mom loved our Dad, her family, her flower gardens and she loved to read. Mom and Dad prayed the rosary every day for their family and others. Mom was proud to say all her children stayed in their Catholic faith and go to Mass. She felt truly blessed for that treasure of her family’s faith that her and our Dad instilled in us.

Dorothy Ann Nilles was born on December 12, 1926, to Charles and Mary Lucy Nilles on a farm near Webster City, IA, and grew up on a farm. She met our Dad through his sister, Ann. They married February 5, 1947 during a snow blizzard. They farmed their entire life together, on the same farm, for 65 years. She was there for 73 years.