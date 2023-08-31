WAVERLY—Dorothy Martha McDonald “Short”, 94, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly from Janesville, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Dorothy was born on September 24, 1928, in Denver, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Edna (Lamprecht) Schmidt. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver and confirmed in 1945 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Dorothy attended country school in rural Denver, Denver Community Schools, and then at Janesville Consolidated Schools, where she graduated in 1946. Dorothy worked for State Farm Insurance and Iowa Securities Company, both in Waterloo, and then later for the Janesville Post Office.

Ray and Dorothy lived in Janesville for most of their married life, before moving to Waverly in 1998. They loved to travel to warmer spots for a few months in the winter and enjoyed stays in both Texas and Arizona for many years.

Dorothy was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and was previously a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville where and participated in WELCA and Bible Studies. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes!!

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Becky (Darwin) Uhlenhopp of Waverly; grandson, Brenton (Leann) Uhlenhopp of Urbandale; granddaughter, Stephanie, (Justin) Higgins of Iowa City; three great grandchildren, Oliver and Ava Uhlenhopp and Spencer Higgins, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray in 2015, her parents, her step-father Charles Koepke, in-laws Amos and Rose McDonald, three sisters Gladys Southworth, Ruth Stumpf and Roberta Rockwood, two step brothers William Koepke and Casper (Cap) Koepke, one step sister Leona Bowles, one nephew Terry Stumpf and one step nephew Craig Koepke.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following a luncheon at the church, burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187