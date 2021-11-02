June 9, 1929-October 30, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Dorothy Marie Boldt, 92, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of La Porte City, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health, St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born June 9, 1929, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo the daughter of Henry and Ella Klink Stirm.

She attended Shady Grove Country School through 8th grade and graduated from Brandon High School in 1946. She attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, graduating in 1949. She worked as a Secretary in the Engineering Department at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo from 1949-1953, and then worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as an Executive Secretary in the Engineering Department from 1953 until her marriage in 1956.

Dorothy married Donald J. Boldt on February 11, 1956, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in La Porte City; he preceded her in death on April 1, 2009. They lived on a farm south of La Porte City where she was a farm wife and enjoyed raising laying hens, chickens, geese, and ducks, and had a large garden and fruit trees. After retirement, Don and Dorothy moved to La Porte City in 1992. They enjoyed their travels together. They had the opportunity to visit Germany, Japan, Hawaii, and several trips within the United States. They also enjoyed dancing together to polka music. She moved to Stoney Point Meadows in Cedar Rapids in May of 2021.

She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, where she taught Sunday School and was active in United Methodist Women. She was also a member of Community Club for many years, and enjoyed the Monday morning coffee group at Hawkins Memorial Library.

Survived by: one son, Bruce (Lisa) Boldt of Fairfax; two daughters, Nancy (Dean) Jensen of Luzerne, Diana Billings of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Hayes of Madrid, Michael Billings of Cedar Rapids, Jessica (Dave) Steiner of Ankeny and Ben (Kennedy Fisher) Boldt of Milwaukee, WI; one great-granddaughter, Samantha Hayes; a brother, Marlin (Nell) Stirm of Ankeny and many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Clyde, Ralph (Doreen) Walter, (Katherine) Stirm; a sister, Mabel (Earl) Geltz and a sister-in-law, Betty Stirm.

A special thank you to the staff at Stoney Point Meadows for making her time there such a wonderful experience.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. Wednesday at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website. The family request that all those who attend the visitation and service, please wear a mask.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hawkins Memorial Library or UnityPoint Hospice.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.