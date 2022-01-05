Dorothy Mae Willems

Dorothy was born April 5, 1927, in Grundy County, Iowa, daughter of William & Clara (Ramundt) Thoms. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1944 and then earned a teacher’s certificate from Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Soon after she taught at German Country Schoolhouse #9 in Ackley prior to marriage. Dorothy married Arnold E. Willems May 17, 1947, at East Friesland Church in Ackley, Iowa. She resided in Evansdale, Iowa and later Tripoli, Iowa before moving to Nebraska to be near family. She worked for many years as a teacher’s aide at Jewett Elementary School in Evansdale, and East High School in Waterloo, Iowa before retiring. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Evansdale, where she taught Sunday School, and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.