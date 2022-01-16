May 1, 1923-January 11, 2022

WAVERLY-Dorothy Mae Droste Hertel, 98, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on January 11, 2022.

Dorothy was born May 1, 1923 in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Marion (Lizer) Droste. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, graduating after eighth grade. At that time, she had to pass a County examination to enter public school. She passed with the top score in her test group. She attended Waverly High School, graduating in 1941. She worked at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company until the fall of 1944, when she went to Washington, D.C. to work in the U.S. Navy Liaison Department as a civil service employee.

In 1945 she returned to Waverly because her mother was ill and eventually passed away. She attended Wartburg College and was a member of the Wartburg choir. On June 20, 1946 Dorothy married Dr. Elmer Hertel, biology professor at Wartburg College. She worked part-time at Wartburg from 1966-1984. Her work included time in the Wartburg film services and then the Comptrollers office. She also served as a Girl Scout troop leader for 10 years.

Dorothy was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.E.O and the Wartburg and Waverly communities. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She was a skilled seamstress and was called upon by her daughters to sew clothing for them. She taught both girls to sew. She had the opportunity to travel internationally with her husband, family and friends. She also explored many sites in the United States and attended several Elderhostel programs.

She is survived by her two children: Gary Hertel (Nancy) of Corvallis, OR and Diane Hertel Thomason of Coralville, IA. Also surviving are grandchildren Kerry Hertel Boysen (Doug)of Corvallis, OR and Andrew Hertel of Galesburg, IL; great grandchildren Clare and Benjamin Boysen of Corvallis, OR. She is survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis Droste (Ed)of Largo, FL and numerous nieces and nephews on the Droste and Braulick sides of the family. Also surviving are her son-in-law Craig Felberg (Janet Hertel) and his children Paul Felberg (Rafael) and Sara Granger (Tom)and their children.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hertel and her daughter, Janet Hertel Felberg; her parents, her brother Edward Droste, sister Margaret Braulick and a niece and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Paul’s school endowment, Wartburg College Department of Music or Bartels Retirement Center.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, IA.

