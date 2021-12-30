September 6, 1920-December 27, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Mae Bloom, 101, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. She was born on September 6, 1920 in Bennington Township, Black Hawk County, to George W. and Thresa Geier Burk and attended East High School. Dorothy married Chester Bloom on December 27, 1941, in Lancaster, MO; he died November 21, 1989. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards. Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Vicki) Bloom‚ Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Elizabeth Pedersen and Christina Wright; great-grandchildren, Madeline Pedersen, Alexis Pedersen, Daniel Pedersen, Camden Wright, and Avery Wright; and a sister, Fonda Mae Stitt of Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester; sisters, Florence Burk, Gladys Gorsuch, Marie Warneka, Irene Henry and Mariam Einfelt; and brothers, Clyde Burk, LeRoy Burk, Raymond Burk and two in infancy Harry and one unnamed.
Funeral Services: 12:30 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Linden United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Friday, December 31, 2021 at Linden United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Linden United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Locke on 4th. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
