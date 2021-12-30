CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy Mae Bloom, 101, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. She was born on September 6, 1920 in Bennington Township, Black Hawk County, to George W. and Thresa Geier Burk and attended East High School. Dorothy married Chester Bloom on December 27, 1941, in Lancaster, MO; he died November 21, 1989. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards. Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Vicki) Bloom‚ Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Elizabeth Pedersen and Christina Wright; great-grandchildren, Madeline Pedersen, Alexis Pedersen, Daniel Pedersen, Camden Wright, and Avery Wright; and a sister, Fonda Mae Stitt of Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester; sisters, Florence Burk, Gladys Gorsuch, Marie Warneka, Irene Henry and Mariam Einfelt; and brothers, Clyde Burk, LeRoy Burk, Raymond Burk and two in infancy Harry and one unnamed.