February 5, 2023
WATERLOO-Dorothy Macomber, 83, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.
Dorothy started working at the Salvation Army in 1980. She was the kitchen supervisor and ran the soup kitchen for many years, feeding thousands of people.
Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Salvation Army (89 Franklin Street, Waterloo, Iowa)
Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Locke on 4th (1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo, IA)
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery
Memorials: May be directed to the family
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.