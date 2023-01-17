February 22, 1939-January 12, 2023

WAVERLY-Dorothy M. Wilmot, 83, Waverly, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. She was born February 22, 1939 in Shell Rock, Iowa to the late John and Gertrude (Folkers) Van Lengen. Dorothy married Chuck Wilmot on November 4, 1959 in Kirksville, Missouri. Dorothy and Chuck Sr. celebrated 38 loving years together prior to his death in 1998.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Chuck Jr. (Veronica) of Denver, Kim (Oly) Oldenburger of Cedar Falls, Brenda (Craig) Phelps of Denver and Jamie (Joel) Kunkes of Phoenix, AZ; 12 Grandchildren; 27 Great-Grandchildren with one more on the way; siblings, John (Robin) Van Lengen of Janesville and JoAnn (Richard) Gronowski of Cedar Falls and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Jay.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 18 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 Pm until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17 at the funeral home; resuming at 9:30 on Wednesday at the funeral home until the time of service. Burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens will happen at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.