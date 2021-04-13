Dorothy M. Westendorf

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli, with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dorothy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Dorothy Marie, daughter of Henry and Elsa (Lehmkuhl) Tegtmeier was born August 11, 1925, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. Dorothy began her education in the St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Parochial School and graduated from Sumner High School in 1943. Following graduation, she received her teaching certificate and taught at Dayton Township and Fremont Township. On June 14, 1945, she was united in marriage with Arnold Westendorf at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple farmed in the Tripoli area, retiring in 1985. Dorothy was a long time active member at Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, was involved in W.E.L.C.A., Quilting, and other offices. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cooking, and music (played piano, organ, and singer). Shortly after Arnold’s death on September 12, 2015, Dorothy resided at Gernand Independent Living in Strawberry Point, until moving to Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood and most recently at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.