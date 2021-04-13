August 11, 1925—April 9, 2021
TRIPOLI—Dorothy M. Westendorf, 95, of Tripoli, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli, with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dorothy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Dorothy Marie, daughter of Henry and Elsa (Lehmkuhl) Tegtmeier was born August 11, 1925, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. Dorothy began her education in the St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Parochial School and graduated from Sumner High School in 1943. Following graduation, she received her teaching certificate and taught at Dayton Township and Fremont Township. On June 14, 1945, she was united in marriage with Arnold Westendorf at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple farmed in the Tripoli area, retiring in 1985. Dorothy was a long time active member at Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, was involved in W.E.L.C.A., Quilting, and other offices. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cooking, and music (played piano, organ, and singer). Shortly after Arnold’s death on September 12, 2015, Dorothy resided at Gernand Independent Living in Strawberry Point, until moving to Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood and most recently at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Dorothy is survived by her two children, Gayl (Laura) Westendorf of Walnut Creek, California and Mary (Dallas) Rathe of Lamont; six grandchildren, Todd (Robyn) Rathe, Tim (Carol) Rathe, Dolores (Steve) Hughes, Ryan (Clancy) Rathe, John (Stephanie) Westendorf, and Amanda (Ryan Mahoney) Westendorf; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arnold, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Paul and Trent Rathe; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ervin Westendorf and Malinda Westendorf.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.