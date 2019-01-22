Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Dorothy M. Untiedt, 90, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at Covenant Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Elkader, daughter of Thomas and Helen McKernan Looney. She married Lee Untiedt on Jan. 14, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Dorothy was a homemaker most of her life.

Survived by: her children, Debbie (Tim) Kaspar of Perham, Minn., Gail (David) Bailey of Colorado Springs, Colo., Steve (Laura Birkmeyer) of San Diego, Terri Lux-Turner (Clay Turner) of Colorado Springs, and Julie (Clayton) Wilcox of Charlotte, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Parkin, of Long Beach, Calif., Julie Foley and Carol McFarland, both of Peoria, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a granddaughter, Hannah Wilcox; a sister, Kathleen DeMarini; and a brother, Jack Looney.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery to follow, then a luncheon will be held at Landmark Commons at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd., Waterloo. A public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and for one hour before services at the church.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

