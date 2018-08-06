INDEPENDENCE – Dorothy M. Smith, 86, of Independence, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born July 15, 1932, in Independence, daughter of Ray L. and Anna E. (Hayden) Boies. On Jan. 13, 1962, she married Richard E. Smith in Independence. He preceded her in death.
She was a 1950 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence. Dorothy started to work early in life; when she was nine years old she started working as a waitress at White’s Café in Independence. Later she worked for the Old Mill Ice Cream Shop and the Buchanan County Recorders Office. Dorothy was active in the local community and was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission in Independence, the Northeast Iowa Council for Substance Abuse, the Democratic National Committee, the St. John’s Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Survived by: her children, Diane Bellendier and Angie Sorg, both of Independence, and Michael (Donna Paulsen) Smith of Norwalk; seven grandchildren, Candy (Don) Turner and Aaron (Chelsea) Bellendier, all of Independence, Austin (Rashell) Sorg of Cedar Falls, Allie Sorg of Independence, Jordan (Destri) Millsap of Chelsea, Okla., and Ryley Smith and Rece Smith, both of Norwalk; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-grandson, Kamryn Williams; four sisters, Virginia Butters, Bonnie Duran, Eileen Straw and Phyllis Frey; and two brothers, Leroy “Moose” and Dave Boies.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Reiff Family Center, Independence, with a 4 p.m. rosary by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and an 8 p.m. parish vigil service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials: may be directed to the Dorothy M. Smith Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union 1900 3rd Ave SE Independence, Iowa 50644.
She loved the company of family and friends, and her home was always open to everyone that had a good heart. She often provided daycare for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, collecting coins and stamps, and finished a crossword every night before going to bed.
