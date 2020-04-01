Dorothy M. Smith

(1929-2020)

PLAINFIELD -- Dorothy May Smith, 90, of Plainfield, died Monday, March 30, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

She was born May 28, 1929, in Chickasaw County, daughter of Harley and Gertrude (Dornbusch) Dietz. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. She then graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1949 with a two-year teaching certificate. On May 29, 1949, she married Keith Smith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.

She taught school at Janesville from 1949-1950 and the couple began farming in February 1951 near Nashua. After the four boys were in school she resumed teaching at Tripoli from 1968-1991. During this time she earned her bachelor’s degree at Wartburg College. She was a member of, St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

