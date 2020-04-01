Dorothy M. Smith

(1929-2020)
PLAINFIELD -- Dorothy May Smith, 90, of Plainfield, died Monday, March 30, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
She was born May 28, 1929, in Chickasaw County, daughter of Harley and Gertrude (Dornbusch) Dietz. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. She then graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1949 with a two-year teaching certificate. On May 29, 1949, she married Keith Smith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.
She taught school at Janesville from 1949-1950 and the couple began farming in February 1951 near Nashua. After the four boys were in school she resumed teaching at Tripoli from 1968-1991. During this time she earned her bachelor’s degree at Wartburg College. She was a member of, St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Survivors: three sons, Kreg Smith of Plainfield, Kelly (Cheryl) Smith of Plainfield, and Kevin (Diane) Smith of Plainfield; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Nick) Post of Fayette, Brian Smith of Cedar Falls, Erin (Jim) Pratt of Nashua, Cole Smith of Naperville, Ill., Caleb Smith of Kansas City, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Madison Pratt, Landon Pratt, Jalynn Pratt; two brothers, Dean Dietz of Horton, and Eugene (Mary Anne) Dietz of Farmington, Minn.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tod (Letha) Smith, Jeff (Rose) Smith, Vivian Carter, Hattie Pyatt, Janice Feldman, Elva Spetz, Barb (Gene) Maakestad; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Keith, in 1989; a son, Kent Smith in 1990; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Dietz, Mary Jean (Bob) McGrath, David (Lorraine) Smith, Bill Carter, Don Schultz, Melbourne Havig, Chuck Pyatt, Ken Feldman, Bill Spetz.
Memorials: to St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Services: Private services are 10:30 a.m. today at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua; interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua. The service will air via Facebook Live on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Volunteering was very important to Dorothy. She enjoyed playing cards, entertaining, and was a diligent shopper at sales and auctions. She was an avid antique collector and had a strong interest in local history and genealogy.
