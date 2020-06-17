Dorothy M. Rohner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1924-2020)

Dorothy Marie Rohner, 96, of Bloomington, MN, formally of Waterloo, IA, died June 16, 2020, of natural causes.

Dorothy was born January 7, 1924, in Storm Lake, IA, daughter of Adjutor and Mary Demers. In 1947, while working as a telephone operator in Perry, IA, she met and married the love of her life, Edwin Rohner.

She and Ed, members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, enjoyed raising their 3 daughters, dancing, playing cards, fishing, vacations and ice cream! After retirement, they traveled around the country in their Ford camper van, sightseeing and visiting family. After Ed passed, Dorothy moved from Waterloo to Minnesota to be near 2 of her daughters. She thoroughly enjoyed all of the social and fun activities that both Presbyterian Homes of Chanhassen and Bloomington senior campuses had to offer. She was the most loved, classy, fun, feisty, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, anyone could have!