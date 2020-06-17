Dorothy M. Rohner

(1924-2020)
Dorothy Marie Rohner, 96, of Bloomington, MN, formally of Waterloo, IA, died June 16, 2020, of natural causes.
Dorothy was born January 7, 1924, in Storm Lake, IA, daughter of Adjutor and Mary Demers. In 1947, while working as a telephone operator in Perry, IA, she met and married the love of her life, Edwin Rohner.
She and Ed, members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, enjoyed raising their 3 daughters, dancing, playing cards, fishing, vacations and ice cream! After retirement, they traveled around the country in their Ford camper van, sightseeing and visiting family. After Ed passed, Dorothy moved from Waterloo to Minnesota to be near 2 of her daughters. She thoroughly enjoyed all of the social and fun activities that both Presbyterian Homes of Chanhassen and Bloomington senior campuses had to offer. She was the most loved, classy, fun, feisty, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, anyone could have!
Dorothy, “Grandma Dot,” is survived by: 3 daughters and their husbands, Judi & Terry Christensen (Plains, MT), Sharon & Larry Sodergren (Hudson, WI), and Barbara & Rick Collison (Minnetrista, MN); brother, Bernard Demers (Hideaway, TX); 4 granddaughters and their husbands, Kari & Brett, Kimi & David, Nicolle & Tyler and Michelle & Travis; and 3 great grandchildren, Quinn, Emma, and Lainey. (She was looking forward to the arrival of her 4th great-grandchild this fall.) She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, her parents, and her sister, Delia.
The family wishes to thank the Archway staff of Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington for their dedicated care and loving attention to Dorothy, allowing her to live her last few years healthy, safe, content and happy. She truly felt at home! Donations in her name can be made at Preshomes.org, “Make a Gift.” A family memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, IA, is in charge of arrangements.
