WATERLOO—Dorothy M. Powell, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 4, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Clayton Center, daughter of Edwin and Eva Morse Berse. She married David O. Powell on Feb. 24, 1962, in Dallas, Texas. He died Jan. 17, 2014.
Dorothy graduated from Volga High School in June, 1948. She had been employed with Rockwell Collins.
Survivors: two nephews, David (Donna) Hansel of Swan, Iowa, and Todd Hansel of Texas; a brother-in-law, Rich Powell of Kewanee, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Davita (Jack) Blaylock of Cresco.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Marge Miller and Mary Kay Hansel; and a brother, Edwin Berse.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, preceded by an hour of visitation, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.