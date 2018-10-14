Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO—Dorothy M. Powell, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 4, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Clayton Center, daughter of Edwin and Eva Morse Berse. She married David O. Powell on Feb. 24, 1962, in Dallas, Texas. He died Jan. 17, 2014.

Dorothy graduated from Volga High School in June, 1948. She had been employed with Rockwell Collins.

Survivors: two nephews, David (Donna) Hansel of Swan, Iowa, and Todd Hansel of Texas; a brother-in-law, Rich Powell of Kewanee, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Davita (Jack) Blaylock of Cresco.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Marge Miller and Mary Kay Hansel; and a brother, Edwin Berse.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, preceded by an hour of visitation, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Dorothy M. Powell (1928-2018)
