Dorothy M. Orth, 86, of Cumberland passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Cumberland Healthcare. She was born April 6, 1937 in Waterloo, IA. Dorothy graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1955. On December 7, 1957 she was married to LeRoy Orth. They moved to the Quad Cities once LeRoy accepted a career as a State Trooper. Here Dorothy settled into a secretary position at Ed White Elementary school in Eldridge, where she retired after 20 years. Retirement brought LeRoy and Dorothy to Barronett WI. They became involved in the community donating time as members at the Barronett Lutheran Church, and most recently, a member at Augustana Lutheran in Cumberland. Dorothy gardened and loved creating lovely landscaping with colorful flowers & various plants. Dorothy is survived by children, Kelli Orth of Goodyear, AZ and Michael (Deb) Orth of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Lillie, Conner, and Emily of Goodyear, AZ; 1 great-grandchild, Grayson; brother-in law, George (Bonnie) Orth of Evansdale, IA; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Pittman of Barronett and Marilyn Orth of Greeley, CO; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She is preceded in death by husband, LeRoy Orth; son, Mark Orth; mother, Edna Donahue; and brother, Arden Hugh. Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 13 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment will be held at a later date. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.