September 8, 1929—January 14, 2021
CLINTON-Dorothy M. Lakin, 91, of Clinton, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Prairie Hills – Clinton.
Memorial Services are being planned for a future date at the First Presbyterian Church – Cedar Falls. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery – Cedar Falls. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Dorothy Mae Wilson was born on September 8, 1929 in Parkersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Walter Wesley and Alta (Moore) Wilson. She was a 1947 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She married Robert R. Lakin on June 11, 1949 in Cedar Falls, he passed away November 2, 2017.
Dorothy was employed at First Federal Savings and Loan for fifteen years.
Dorothy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church – Cedar Falls, active with the Daughters of the American Revolution, PTA, Original CFHS Booster Club, Cub Scouts, enjoyed knitting, quilting, and bible study. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: two sons, Tom (Marcia Rellihan) of Cedar Falls and Jeff (Linda) Lakin of Clinton; four grandsons, David (Alyssa) Clinton, Drew Des Moines, Wilson (Nicki) Birmingham, Alabama, and Charlie Lakin (Lindsey Herin) Birmingham, Alabama; three great grandchildren, Emma Lakin, Baker Lakin, and Clark Lakin; and her sister: Wilma (H. Dean) Paup of McKinney, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister: Marjorie.
Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church – Cedar Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.