CLINTON-Dorothy M. Lakin, 91, of Clinton, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Prairie Hills – Clinton.

Memorial Services are being planned for a future date at the First Presbyterian Church – Cedar Falls. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery – Cedar Falls.

Dorothy Mae Wilson was born on September 8, 1929 in Parkersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Walter Wesley and Alta (Moore) Wilson. She was a 1947 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She married Robert R. Lakin on June 11, 1949 in Cedar Falls, he passed away November 2, 2017.

Dorothy was employed at First Federal Savings and Loan for fifteen years.

Dorothy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church – Cedar Falls, active with the Daughters of the American Revolution, PTA, Original CFHS Booster Club, Cub Scouts, enjoyed knitting, quilting, and bible study. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.