(1924-2019)
LA PORTE CITY —- Dorothy M. Huck, 94, of La Porte City, died Thursday, March 21, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born July 20, 1924, in rural Benton County, near La Porte City, daughter of Verian and Bessie (Rowe) Palmer. She graduated from La Porte City High School. Dorothy attended Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls where she earned her teaching degree. She married Harold J. Huck on May 27, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church-Jubilee.
Prior to her marriage, Dorothy taught school for several years at Jubilee Country School. She and Harold farmed the family Century farm near La Porte City for many years. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church- Jubilee, the Ladies Aid and taught Sunday school.
Survivors: her husband; three daughters, Marilyn Peterson of Jesup, Shirley Huck (Nick Thorp) of Ames, and Mary (Jeff) Zumbach of Manchester; a son, Don (Debra) Huck of Jesup; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Pat Palmer of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister and her husband, Jean (Lloyd) Frush; two brothers and their wives, Glenn (Vera) Palmer and Robert (Carol) Palmer; and a sister-in-law and her husband, Mildred (Wayne) Weisert.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Zion Lutheran Church-Jubilee, La Porte City, with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., La Porte City, and an hour prior to the services on at the church.
Memorials: to Zion Lutheran Church-Jubilee, 12007 Jubilee Road, La Porte City, IA, 50651. or the family.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.