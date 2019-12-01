{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Hess

Dorothy M. Hess

(1929-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Dorothy M. Hess, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Daniel and Johanna Elizabeth (Hansen) Bergstrom. She married Richard D. Hess on Jan. 31, 1953, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. He died Oct. 8, 1998.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947 and was employed with the University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, first in Telephone Exchange and then in Public Safety, retiring in 1989.

Survived by: a daughter, Sandy (Darren) Witwer of St. Paul, Minn.; two sons, Randal (Michelle) Hess of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Scott (Dorothy) Hess of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Tiffani and Brittani Hess and Derrick Tangen; a great-grandchild, McKenna; and a sister, Joanne Heath of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Russell, Robert “Bud” and John Bergstrom; and two sisters, Ruth Hileman and Esther Metcalf.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the Cedar Valley Memorial Hospice or Western Home Foundation-Stanard Assisted Living.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

